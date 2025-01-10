TVA’s Connected Communities team offers a free webinar on Tuesday, January 14, 1 p.m. Eastern on making your buildings more energy efficient. You can sign up here for the webinar titled Reducing Energy Consumption: Innovations in the Built Environment.

Among your biggest January business expenses, what do you anticipate seeing on your utility bill? How significantly will that impact your bottom line? What steps could you take to lower that number?

The Tennessee Valley Authority is encouraging business owners and managers to take a closer look at the built environment and ways to make it more energy efficient.

TVA says “Buildings are responsible for approximately 28% of US energy consumption, per the Energy Information Administration. There are big opportunities to leverage both basic and more innovative low-cost design and construction principles to reduce the energy and environmental footprint of your community’s new buildings. Join our January webinar to hear from those working to bring energy and cost-efficient, innovation to the built environment in the TVA service area!”

Anne Brock is Marketing Coordinator for Solar Alliance, which provides professional Commercial Solar services to businesses, utilities and nonprofits. She can be reached at email or 865-221-8349