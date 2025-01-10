I finish sharing the Johnson’s extraordinary trip abroad this week as they culminated their adventure in the magnificent country of Portugal and Gina Johnson’s “favorite part of the trip.”

As the group left Barcelona, Spain, they headed to Porto, Portugal, with stops in Lisbon, Sintra and Cascais.

Lisbon is the vibrant capital of Portugal and is a city rich in history, culture and beautiful architecture. Lisbon offers traditional and contemporary elements.

Lisbon’s waterfront along the Tagus River provides beautiful views and a relaxing atmosphere, perfect for leisurely strolls which is exactly what they did, enjoying a beautiful evening strolling the quaint streets and taking in the Christmas decorations. Gina loved Lisbon with the comment, “Oh, Lisbon, be still my heart.”

Sintra is a scenic town, known for its romantic 19th-century architecture, lush hills and stunning palaces.

Cascais is a picturesque coastal town in Portugal, located just west of Lisbon and was once a fishing village that has evolved into a popular tourist destination. Cascais is known for its beautiful beaches, charming marina, and vibrant nightlife.

From Lisbon, a beautiful day spent touring the Douro River Valley where Port wine originated. The Johnsons enjoyed so many wonderful tastings and had a wonderful lunch in the quaint village.

Located along the Douro River, Porto is Portugal’s second-largest city and is famous for its stunning architecture, rich history and vibrant culture. Gina said they enjoyed so many tastings in the Douro River Valley where Port wine originated and also enjoyed lunch in the quaint village.

The Johnsons had a memorable trip and I look forward to sharing more of their adventures in the future.

Knox the Fox loves to share your trips so share yours with knoxthefox24@gmail.com.