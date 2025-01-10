Agencies met on Thursday, January 9, to prepare for the upcoming winter weather.

All partner agencies are working together closely to prepare for the storm and will continue coordinating throughout the event.

Public Works roads crews in the city of Knoxville, Knox County and the town of Farragut began preparing roads Wednesday, January 8, and are preparing equipment to remove snow on roadways.

Emergency response agencies are preparing to staff 4-wheel drive vehicles in addition to normal response units. These vehicles allow responders to access emergency scenes quickly and safely in poor road conditions.

Local utility partners are monitoring the situation for possible power outages and water main breaks. They are making preparations to restore service as quickly as possible in the event of an outage.

While agencies are making efforts to prepare, they ask that community members also take time to plan and prepare for the winter weather. If at all possible, please stay off of roadways.

Follow along with forecasts from local media and social media for additional updates.