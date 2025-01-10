The Dining Duo is recommending a longstanding Knoxville venue that neither of us had visited but one we will definitely treat ourselves many times in the future: Savelli’s Italian Restaurant at 3055 Sutherland Avenue. A quaint cozy atmosphere where you can bring in your own wine if you are so inclined, and choose your table if early enough for lunch. Otherwise, it is recommended you make reservations for dinner seating.

The menus offer daily specials and customary Italian dishes and combinations to satisfy any Italian food connoisseur.

The Duo made some delicious choices and look forward to returning to pick other items on the menu. On this occasion, we started with an appetizer of calamari that was perfectly prepared, lightly battered and crispy with the most flavorful marinara sauce either of us had tasted. It was a challenge for either to be gracious and offer the last bite to the other.

One duo chose the vegetarian sampler including samples of baked ziti, eggplant, spinach lasagna, stuffed shells, and cheese tortellini. Again, an incredible sauce, and the cheeses inside of the shells and lasagna were mouthwatering. Half of this dish went home in a box for dinner.

Duo two chose a Stromboli. Based on experiences at other venues that serve Stromboli, the large size was chosen which starts with hand tossed dough filled with the incredible marinara sauce and mozzarella, adding toppings of choice. Duo added mushrooms, caramelized onions, basil, artichokes and meat. We added the picture to show the previous experience was a misleader because the small would suffice. It was delicious and the boxed remains provided two more meals.

Savelli’s Italian Restaurant is open Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-9 p.m.; Fridays, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. and 4-10 p.m.; Saturday 4-9 p.m. Closed Sunday.

Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries “where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out of way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Email us your recommendations at email here.