The Knoxville Fire Department (KFD) is proud to announce the graduation of eighteen new firefighters. The graduation ceremony is open to the public and will take place on Friday, February 25, at 6 p.m. at Fulton High School, 2509 N. Broadway, Knoxville, Tennessee.

These firefighters have successfully completed eighteen weeks of intensive recruit training, preparing them for the challenges of the fire service. Their training included fire suppression, vehicle extrication, hazardous materials technician certification, and incident command systems, ensuring they are equipped with the skills needed to protect lives and property in Knoxville.

Following graduation, eleven of the new firefighters will attend the City of Knoxville Fire Department EMT Basic School to further their medical training and better serve the community.

The remaining graduates will begin their assignments at KFD fire stations the following week, joining the ranks of Knoxville’s firefighters.

We are incredibly proud of these eighteen recruits and the commitment they have shown throughout this academy,” said Fire Chief Stan Sharp. “They have trained hard, pushed themselves mentally and physically, and demonstrated what it means to serve something larger than themselves. As they join the ranks of the Knoxville Fire Department, they do so with the trust of this community and the responsibility to protect life and property every single day. We are confident they’re ready for the call.”

