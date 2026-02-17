Maryville College is marking February’s Black History Month with a series of events designed to celebrate Black history, culture, and creativity — while also reflecting on the College’s own complex and meaningful role in that history.

“Celebrating Black History Month is essential — not only to honor the past, but to help us understand where we are and what responsibility we carry moving forward,” said Aja Rodriguez ’04, director of Community and Belonging at Maryville College. “Black history is American history, and it is deeply intertwined with Maryville College’s story. These events create space for learning, reflection and connection across generations.”

The month’s observances began with a special Chapel service on Tuesday, Feb. 10, featuring Dr. Adriel McCord ’00. A banker with First Horizon, a member of the Maryville College Board of Directors, and a noted community philanthropist, McCord spoke about his experiences as a Black student at Maryville College in the late 1990s and the role the institution played in shaping his path.

On Wednesday, Feb. 18, at 4 p.m., the CCM will host a special edition of its weekly musical jam session, paired with a presentation on the History of Soul Food. The event will include music inspired by Black musicians, a slideshow tracing the cultural roots of soul food, a sampling of dishes, and a group discussion centered on personal and cultural food traditions.

On Thursday, February 19, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m., the Black Student Alliance (BSA) will host a Natural Hair Workshop in the Proffitt Dining Room,.

On Thursday, February 26, 6-8 p.m., the observances continue with Rap History and How To, a workshop in Anderson Hall, Room 140, led by Lane Shuler and Jarius “J.BU$H” Bush of Knoxville-based Good Guy Collective. The presentation will explore hip-hop as an art form rooted in Black American history and include a hands-on rap workshop welcoming participants of all experience levels.

On Friday, February 27, 6:30-7:30 p.m., the month concludes with a karaoke event in Bartlett Hall Room 101, sponsored by the BSA.

Throughout February, the Division of Student Affairs will also share a Black History Month social media series highlighting Maryville College’s own contributions to Black history.

Maryville College’s relationship with Black history dates back to its founding year. In 1819, the Rev. Isaac Anderson, the founder, welcomed George Erskine, a formerly enslaved man, as a student.

In 1880, William H. Franklin became the College’s first Black graduate; he later founded the Swift Memorial Institute to educate Black students during segregation. State-mandated segregation began in 1901 and lasted until 1954, when Brown v. Board of Education paved the way for integration.

The “Maryville Six” were the first Black students to enroll after 1954 mandated integration: Shirley Carr Clowney, Queen Elizabeth Crossing, Freeman Wyche, Louise Hill Gilmore, Leo DeWitt “Jackie” Valentine and Nancy Smith Wright ’60. Wright would become the first Black woman to graduate from Maryville College in 1960, later earning a master’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh and spending more than 20 years in higher education at the University of Tennessee as a faculty member and academic advisor.

Today, her legacy is honored through the Nancy Smith Wright Unity Award, presented annually to individuals or organizations that demonstrate unity through diversity within the Maryville College community and beyond.

Maryville College is a nationally ranked institution of higher learning and one of America’s oldest colleges, located in Maryville, Tennessee, between the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the city of Knoxville. Maryville College offers more than 60 majors, seven pre-professional programs and career preparation from their first day on campus to their last, in the words of our Presbyterian founder, to “do good on the largest possible scale.”

Karen Eldridge, Executive Director of Communications: karen.eldridge@maryvillecollege.edu.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.