I think I know this much:

Christopher Dunn Heagerty’s forthcoming chancery court ruling regarding Joey Aguilar eligibility for more Tennessee football is not exactly life or death.

It matters to a multitude of fans, Josh Heupel, several Vols, UT opponents and the NCAA. It means millions of dollars, two, three, probably more, to Joey.

His experience affects the chances of winning football games and the playoff pressure on the coach. The decision means immediate opportunity gained or lost for the young quarterbacks waiting in line at Tennessee.

At issue is whether the NCAA is right or wrong in counting junior college competition as part of the five-year limitation for fun ‘n games.

There is cause for confusion. Despite the long-time rule, Diego Pavia was allowed a bonus year to lead a spectacular 2025 season for Vanderbilt, contend for the Heisman Trophy and annoy an assortment of observers.

Aguilar played for the Vols under that same waiver and made a lot of new friends. He counted some Saturdays as thrills of a lifetime (he’s 24), treasured the benefits and wants to do it again.

That is not greed. It is logic. It didn’t take Joey long to grasp the value of being a Volunteer.

***

Points to ponder:

On February 3, Chancellor Heagerty granted a temporary restraining order against the NCAA. He said one of the factors was Aguilar’s substantial likelihood of success on the merits of his claim that the “JUCO rule” violates the Tennessee Trade Practices Act.

At the more recent hearing (Friday the 13th), the judge had more hard questions for Aguilar’s attorney than the NCAA representative. For some strange reason, the amount of money involved became the focal point. I thought exactly how much was irrelevant. A lot is a lot.

The eventual judgment will not be a slam dunk. Judge Chris and I are still studying on what is fair and legally correct.

If you believe Aguilar eventually wins, all this meditation looks like window dressing. If you think Joey will lose …

Junior colleges are not a part of the NCAA. I’m not sure why playing at that level counts. Additional prep school seasons don’t. Playing on professional basketball teams elsewhere in the world does not start the five-year clock.

Does choosing the Knoxville court matter? Heagerty and the rival attorneys are University of Tennessee graduates. They seemed to be fans. They may even purchase tickets. All three spoke kindly, even warmly, of Joey.

That did not convince me that he has a home-court advantage. In Alabama, yes, there was a whiff. Mississippi is suspect. Here the interpretation of the law may be the law.

***

Surprises …

I have heard from a number of Vol fans who think Joey’s time has passed. They want George MacIntyre, Faizon Brandon and Colorado transfer Ryan Staub to slug it out in spring practice. Best man wins in August.

They see no point in spending big to recruit five-star quarterbacks, investing time and effort to develop them and turning to the transfer portal for starters.

How long will the “futures” wait?

I wouldn’t have wanted to be Heupel explaining to MacIntyre the recent portal pursuit of famous veteran quarterbacks Brandan Sorsby, Sam Leavitt or Ty Simpson. Even the coach’s loyal court affidavit in support of Aguilar could have caused awkwardness.

Coach, don’t you believe in me?

I have been surprised how many fans don’t believe in Aguilar. They blame him for the five games Tennessee did not win in 2025.

Being blunt, I told one guy that Joey played defense only after interceptions. That didn’t go over very well.

Being blunt 2, I asked another what the record would have been without Aguilar?

Being blunt 3, how wild will this place be if whoever plays QB this fall goes 10-2? Or 6-6?

Marvin West welcomes comments or questions from readers. His address is marvinwest75@gmail.com