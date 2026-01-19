Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation (KCDC), along with business and community leaders and residents, officially opened the first of six new housing developments of the Transforming Western initiative on Jan. 14.

The Overlook at Beaumont includes 76 rental units with one- to five-bedroom options, including 31 subsidized replacement units, 30 affordable units, and 15 market-rate units. The apartment units include quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwashers, washer and dryer connections, and a sleek, modern design. Some units include balconies with sweeping views.

“Transforming Western started with the idea to holistically change a community,” KCDC Executive Director and CEO Ben Bentley said. “It took the combined efforts and vision of residents and leaders at the local, state, and federal levels to embrace this initiative and make it a reality. With the official opening of The Overlook at Beaumont, the neighborhood is on its way to offering residents the opportunity to thrive through early education and improved access to employment, healthcare, recreation, and supportive services.”

Once finished by 2029, the redevelopment will deliver a total of 479 newly constructed residential units within the neighborhood.

The Overlook at Beaumont offers an on-site leasing office with a conference room, a resident lounge featuring floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the city and mountains, a fitness center, and laundry facilities. The site includes a playground, picnic area, and nearby Boys and Girls Club. The property is pet-friendly, and trash, water, and sewer are included.

Funding for Transforming Western comes in part from a $40 million U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Choice Neighborhoods grant announced in 2022. The City of Knoxville is investing $4.2 million in infrastructure, as part of $26.5 million committed over multiple budgets.

“Transforming Western is not just meeting our community’s need for housing, it’s creating a neighborhood where residents can thrive,” Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “The City’s $26.5 million investment will support infrastructure and prioritize access for all to transportation, jobs, entrepreneurship opportunities, healthcare and technology.”

For property and leasing information about The Overlook at Beaumont, visit LiveatBeaumont.com.

In addition to the new housing at The Overlook at Beaumont, 232 units at the adjacent Historic Western Heights have been renovated, with the development opening to residents in 2025.

About the Transforming Western initiative: The full plan is available at transformingwestern.com.

About Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation: For more information, call 865-403-1100 or visit kcdc.org.

Ribbon Cutting Photo: Estabrooks and Marisa Moazen of KCDC; Bob Whetsel and Kim Henry, KCDC Board; Knoxville City Councilwoman Debbie Helsley; former Knoxville City Councilwoman Gwen McKenzie; Kevin DuBose, City of Knoxville; Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon; Ben Bentley, KCDC executive director and CEO; Todd Lieberman, Anna Libby and David Brint of Brinshore; Walter Perry, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development; Katie Moore, Tennessee Housing Development Agency; Annette Reschke, Ashley Blaede and Christine Johnson of J.P. Morgan Community Development Banking; Hunter Gee, Smith Gee Studio; Bart Jenkins, Jenkins & Stiles; and Rick Blackburn, Blackburn Development Group.

