Morning Pointe of Hardin Valley will welcome residents, families, and community members for a fun and interactive Hobby Fair on Tuesday, January 27, at 2 p.m., celebrating creativity, individuality, and meaningful connection.

Open to the public, the Hobby Fair invites residents and local vendors to showcase their hobbies — from crafts and collections to creative talents and personal interests.

Visitors will have a special treat as 96-year-old resident, Bill, spends hours building intricate 3D puzzles, a hands-on, visual hobby that shows he continues to be creative and use problem-solving skills!

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.