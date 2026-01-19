Lifelong Learning at Pellissippi State Community College offers classes open to the public that cover everything from professional training to personal enrichment. See what is available now.

January and February classes:

Line dancing, Pickleball, and more are available in Dance, Music & Movement.

Beginning Drawing, Outdoor Photography and many more offered Maker’s Corner

Mastering AI to CPR training, Mastering Life Transitions classes on many life transitions.

Topics from Beekeeping to I want to be an Innkeeper in Practical Living & DIY .

February Only

Beginning French to Jumpstarting your Podcast and more in Media, Language & Culture

Classes on ChatGPT and more: Professional Growth

Contact the Workforce and Community Development Office at 865-539-7167 or email wcd@pstcc.edu for more information about programs offered. Our staff are available Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Pellissippi State Community College is a public community college based in Knox and Blount counties in Tennessee and operated by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The college operates four campuses: Hardin Valley, Blount County, Strawberry Plains, and Magnolia Avenue.

