The Karns Fire Department is proud to announce the completion and opening of the new Karns FD headquarters station at 10521 Waterville Lane in Hardin Valley. A celebration and dedication of the new station is planned from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, August 7. As promoted by Kevin Crateau on Facebook, the celebration will include: demonstration of technical rescue operations, CPR and fire training demo, activities and challenges for kids and free cold beverages from Southern Sips.
Karns is in the news this week, headlined by the upcoming 72nd annual Karns Community Fair, set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at Karns High School. The fair always draws vendors, politicians and activists like the Beaver Creek Kayak Club.
Congratulations to the newly crowned winners of the 2025 Karns Fair’s Fairest of the Fair Pageant. Most will be present at Saturday’s Karns Community Fair. Winners were selected last week in an event at Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church.
Attendees at the 10th anniversary celebration of the Karns Senior Center.
And finally, former Knox County Commissioner Brad Anders and county Mayor Glenn Jacobs were in Karns, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Karns Senior Center, built when Anders was commissioner. Anders said: “Thanks to Mayor Jacobs and the team at the Karns Senior Center for the invite to celebrate 10 years of an awesome facility in our community. Hard to believe it’s already been 10 years and even harder to believe I am now eligible to use the facility.”
Does Tom Catani regret retiring from U.S. Cellular? Short answer: “Hell, no.” Longer answer: Here on LinkedIn. Tom says, “Be inspired, friends, continue to work hard, and then enjoy every minute when your time comes.”
Spencer Long has been named Tennessee High School Principal of the Year. He and other state winners were recognized at the National Association of Secondary School Principals conference held July 11-13, 2025, in Seattle, Washington. Long is principal of Halls High School in Knox County. Long said: “This honor means the world to me, but it’s truly a reflection of the incredible students, staff and community I get to serve every day. Thank you for believing in our vision, our growth and our Dedication to Excellence.”