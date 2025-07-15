Karns events + Tom Catani + Spencer Long ++

The Karns Fire Department is proud to announce the completion and opening of the new Karns FD headquarters station at 10521 Waterville Lane in Hardin Valley. A celebration and dedication of the new station is planned from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, August 7. As promoted by Kevin Crateau on Facebook, the celebration will include: demonstration of technical rescue operations, CPR and fire training demo, activities and challenges for kids and free cold beverages from Southern Sips.