Born and raised in Knoxville, Charlotte Hickman has dreamed of living in New York City since she could understand the concept. Her mom, Katie Allison, loves to tell the story that even as a small child, Charlotte told everyone she wanted to live in an apartment with lots of cats next to the New York Public Library.

An enthusiastic student, Charlotte excelled in her classes, but as she navigated the challenges of adolescence, she often grappled with self-doubt about realizing her dream. Then a junior year school trip to New York City reaffirmed her determination.

Charlotte’s journey toward realizing her dream of living in NYC began in earnest when she began researching colleges. She says, “As soon as I heard of Barnard College, I knew I had to apply.”

Barnard College, a prestigious women’s institution in New York City, renowned for its commitment to empowering young women through education, is extremely selective with an acceptance rate of only 8%.

Recognizing the importance of academic excellence, Charlotte had dedicated herself to academic excellence from the beginning of high school because she knew early on she was going to seek out schools with low acceptance rates. Once again, her mom advised that grades would afford her the privilege of choices when the time came.

Charlotte remembers the tough semesters when she felt “desperately overworked between high expectations in her classes and extracurriculars that required dedication and commitment.” You might remember a mention of Charlotte in a KTT story from 2023 on Central High School Band where she played the trombone as a third-generation member of the band. She says, “I felt at times that one academic crisis might be enough to take me down, but luckily, I was able to keep my head above water.”

Charlotte Hickman will realize her dream this fall as she participates in the Barnard Bound Fly-in program, living in NYC and demonstrating her excellence in leadership and academics, finding a new path in her life-long journey.

Her story is one of determination, resilience and the power of believing in oneself.

