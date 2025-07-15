Knoxville based Epperson Ministries, located at 4531 Bruhin Rd., serves as a beacon of restoration, healing and freedom for many in our community. To read about the scope of the ministry, visit the webpage.

The ministry was founded by Russ and Jessica Owens whose home and land serve as an extension of their ministry, offering a place of refuge, growth and encounter with God. Read their story here.

One of the broad range opportunities Epperson operates is the Refugee Garden Spaces on Bruhin Road where displaced families can reconnect with their heritage by growing vegetables native to their home countries. These gardens nourish not only the body, but also the spirit and soul, providing a powerful sense of purpose, belonging and peace.

Further extending this mission, the Owens Farm in South Knoxville offers refugee families a place to engage in familiar agricultural practices, including the butchering of goats — a tradition important to many of their cultures. This hands-on connection to the land helps preserve their way of life and brings healing through meaningful work.

Both the Refugee Garden and Epperson Ministry welcome community support. We will list a few opportunities here but don’t hesitate to contact Jessica Owens at the ministry center if you are interested in either opportunity.

Refugee Garden Spaces:

Plot of land to be used for gardening (currently families are on a lottery system for the limited garden plots each spring. Land must be tilled and have water but the family will do all gardening and care).

Gardening tools

Plants

Hoses

Tractor

Tiller

Volunteers to till land

Epperson Ministries

Diaper Ministry (a diaper ministry for refugee families in need)

Diapers

Faith-based drug and alcohol recovery program

Bedding supplies

Hygiene supplies

Kitchen supplies

Cleaning Supplies

Office Supplies

Every aspect of the work of Epperson Ministries is grounded in the calling of Isaiah 61: “to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim freedom for the captives, and release from darkness for the prisoners.”

Contact Jessica Owens at jessicaowens2930@gmail.com.

