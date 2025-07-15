The Farragut Museum will host a monthly speaker series, History Hour, at the museum, located at Farragut Town Hall. History Hour will be a chance to learn about local, regional or state history.

Ben Collins, who teaches Tennessee history at Farragut High School, will begin the series on Tuesday, July 22. He will speak about lesser-known famous Tennesseans.

On Wednesday, August 20, Jack Neely from the Knoxville History Project will give a presentation about Knoxville’s role in securing a national park here.

On Tuesday, September 16, Wanda Sobieski from the Knoxville Women’s Suffrage Coalition will talk about the women’s right to vote in Tennessee and the new women’s suffrage museum being planned for Knoxville.

On October 14, town administrator David Smoak will discuss town of Farragut operations. All History Hours will begin at 11 a.m.

“We are excited to present this speakers series to the public. We hope our guests find History Hour to be engaging and educational,” said Kristi Vining, historic resources coordinator for the town of Farragut.

For more information, call 865-218-3377 or email museum@townoffarragut.org.

