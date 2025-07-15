Wallace Real Estate is excited to host a special evening at Coffee & Chocolate (West Hills) where you can connect directly with your local representatives.

It’s today, Tuesday, July 15, 5:30-7 p.m., 7240 Kingston Pike in The Gallery Shopping Center.

Join us for coffee, conversation and community with: Knoxville City Council member Andrew Roberto, school board member Katherine Bike, and Knox County Commissioner Shane Jackson.

It’s a great chance to ask questions, share your thoughts and get to know the people serving our city.

See you there!

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.