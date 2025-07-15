HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) to discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ We are choosing Google News as a source leading to many other media outlets for versions of each daily headline.

World headlines

Recent World Happenings: Why Iran sent 4M Afghan refugees back/ Huge shoes found in Ancient Roman ruins. For these and more world headlines go to Google News World.

Follow United Nations: UN News.

National headlines

Recent national events: Dragon Bravo Fire/ More rain causes more flooding. For these and more national headlines go to Google News US .

Keep up with Congress with 24 committee meetings today: here.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

Follow the U.S. Supreme Court here.

State headlines

Keep up with TN government meetings here.

Tennessee Entertainment for all: The TN Vacation website here links visitors to all regions of Tennessee with up-to-date venues and performances for all ages and preferences.

Great Smoky Mountains Travel: Keep up to date on the TN/NC park: basic information, visitor centers, park closures and alerts, parking tags, camping, hiking and general visit planning, all here.

Local headlines

Jazz on the Square. Market Square offers entertainment every Tuesday night from 7-9 p.m. on the outdoor stage. Bring a chair or blanket, or sit on the patio of one of the fine restaurants along the square. Jazz On The Square happens every week in June and September, weather permitting. Presented by the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra in partnership with the city of Knoxville Department of Special Events.

Arts & Culture in Greater Knoxville: What’s happening today, July 15, on limited engagement: Bijou Theatre: Joan Osborne Sings the Songs of Bob Dylan,

Knoxville Jazz Orchestra: Jazz at the Emporium with Tom Peron, Sparky & Rhonda Rucker–Crisis: The Civil War Years, Tennessee Artists Association: Monthly Meeting with Tina Brunetti.

Weather: Hot, sunny, little chance of rain. According to the National Weather Service, A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 with a high of 94 and a low of 74. No change for Wednesday.

Knoxville/Knox County Planning Commission: The Planning Commission meets the second Thursday of each month. Find agenda, minutes and information here.

Public Safety Personnel: Keep up with the latest news from Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department- City of Knoxville, and Rural Metro Fire.

Go to KCSO Facebook to read Deputy Swanger’s letter to the community: here.

Remember to fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

