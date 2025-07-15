We are reminding readers of our KCMG events in our daily headlines but put these on your calendars beginning with tonight’s guided walk at Collier Preserve.

July 15, 7 p.m., a guided walk at Collier Preserve, a KCMG project located at 316 W. Emory Road. Parking is available at the Powell Branch Library next door.

July 19, 10 a.m.-noon, at the Norwood Branch Library, located at 1110 Merchant Dr., master gardener Cid Letsinger will answer garden and plant questions.

July 24, 9 a.m.- noon, Racheff Gardens and Arboretum, located at 943 Tennessee Ave., a garden work day. Volunteers will work with master gardeners and garden club members in the garden of this historic home, which is a project of KCMG. Tasks include removing invasive plants, pruning and sprucing up this public garden. Contact Nancy Howell at nhowell@utk.edu for information.

Other master gardeners will be at community farmers markets in July, including those at Dixie Lee at Renaissance, Ebenezer Road, Tellico Village, New Harvest Park and Market Square.

For more information or to ask a question online, go to https://www.knoxcountymastergardener.org/ask-a-master-gardener/

For more information on KCMG garden events, go to https://www.knoxcountymastergardener.org/events-news/

KCMG, a Tennessee non-profit 501 (c) (3), is a joint program of the University of Tennessee and Tennessee State University Cooperative Extension Services.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.