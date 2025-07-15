Five Tellico Village residents showcased their competitive spirit and athleticism at the recent Tennessee Senior Olympics in Nashville, bringing home an impressive collection of medals in events ranging from swimming and weightlifting to track and field.

Jim Arbuckle earned a bronze medal in the shot put in the men’s 75-79 age group, while Ronald Vasicek dominated the 80-84 division in track and field, collecting five medals: four golds in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, 1,500-meter power walk, and 4×100-meter relay, plus a silver in the 50-meter dash.

Bobby Guinn struck gold in men’s singles cornhole in the 80-84 age group and added a second gold medal in doubles with his partner.

Marla Short a multi-sport competitor, captured gold in the 65-69 women’s powerlifting category — a new event this year that included squat, bench press and deadlift. She also earned silver in the women’s 100-yard freestyle.

Fellow swimmer Holly Seguine also competed in the 65-69 age group and brought home three gold medals in the 200-yard individual medley, 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard butterfly. She also earned silver medals in the 100-yard butterfly, 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard backstroke.

The Tennessee Senior Olympics celebrates active lifestyles for adults 50 and older, promoting fitness, fellowship and fun across a range of competitive events.

