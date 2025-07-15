Are you dealing with loss of a loved one or friend? GriefShare can help you navigate the difficult journey.

A new group is beginning on Wednesday, August 6, 5:30-6:30 through October 29, at Fountain City Presbyterian, 500 Hotel Ave., 37918. The 13 sessions are free with all materials provided. These are not sequential so come to all or some.

We will also offer a Surviving the Holidays one-time session on Tuesday, November 11, 12:30-3 p.m.

To sign up for either event, contact susanespiritu86@gmail.com.

