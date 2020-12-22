Karns Democrats liven up library grounds

The Karns Democratic Party gardening committee met to add some holiday greenery to the Karns Library grounds.

The group has designed and maintained the flower garden for 11 years. Two large flower pots filled with greenery now flank the entrance to the library, and another is included on the grounds near a decorated tree for all to enjoy. Greenery of nandina and holly with berries, pine, yew, magnolia, and mahonia were gathered from members’ yards to make the arrangements. Large red bows were made, and Knox County Democratic Party decals finished the decorated pots. With the wind blowing, the group hung 30-inch candy canes, stockings, KCDP decals and shiny ornaments from the committee’s personal collections in the nearby tree.

The gardening committee consists of Jackie Williams, Willa Reister, Frank Schingle, Kitty Loewen and Janice Spoone. Outdoor library gardening and Adopt-a-Road work (while wearing masks) are the only activities they currently gather for due to Covid.