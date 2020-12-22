Willows of West Hills leads strong real estate sales

Multi-family housing tops the list of high value properties that changed hands this week.

The Willows of West Hills in West Knoxville is the latest of the many multi-family apartment complexes that have changed owners in 2020. Willows Partners LLC sold the complex located at 7118 W Arbor Trace Drive to KB Willows LLC for $37.5 million.

Another notable sale was the Cheddar’s restaurant property on Kingston Pike. Green Land Company Restaurants LLC sold the property to CH Knoxville TN Landlord LLC for $4.82 million. The restaurant is located in front of Bearden High School at 8390 Kingston Pike.

We also recorded the sale of a private school located in the Downtown West area. Oakmont Education Corporation sold the building at 8042 Gleason Drive to the Stanford Eisenberg Knoxville Jewish Day School for $1.58 million.

We ended the week with a total of 263 property transfers recorded with a grand total of $139.21 million.

Lending was busy too — we recorded 578 loans totaling $174.65 million. The real estate and lending markets have certainly held strong this year!

The top lenders of individual loans over $1 million for the week are:

Grandbridge Real Estate Capital LLC – $24.37 million

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee – $8.22 million

Mony Life Insurance Company – $4.2 million

Wells Fargo Bank – $4.2 million

Knoxville TVA Employee’s Credit Union – $4.08 million

First Horizon Bank – $2.56 million

Pinnacle Bank – $2.3 million

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.