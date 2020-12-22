Purvis was Farragut business leader

Services will be scheduled later for David Chilton Purvis who passed away Dec. 13, 2020. Mr. Purvis, 63, was born in Charlottesville, Virginia, to Dr. John T. Purvis and Jeane Purvis Vann.

He grew up in Knoxville and attended Bearden High School and the University of Tennessee. He lived in Farragut for over 35 years and married his wife, Robin, in 2000. He was owner of Healthone Medical Billing and a partner of Cvikota Medical Billing Services. David and Robin were the proprietors of Farragut Wine & Spirits.

Mr. Purvis was a founding member and chair of the Farragut Business Alliance, a group established to boost business development in the town of Farragut. He also served on the town’s Economic Development Committee.

He served locally and on the national board of directors for Childhelp. David created two fundraising events, Les Trois Chefs and Oyster fest, that together have raised more than $2 million to support Childhelp.

