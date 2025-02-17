Karen Weekly, head coach of the University of Tennessee softball team and an attorney, spoke recently to members of the Knoxville Bar Association. An attendee said Weekly “offered a fascinating perspective on leadership, resilience and the evolving NIL landscape.”

Weekly attended college at Pacific Lutheran University, where she played softball from 1985-87. She earned her juris doctor degree from University of Washington School of Law in 1990. First Horizon Bank sponsored the program in support of the Knoxville legal community.

KPD at work

Knoxville Police Department has a Facebook presence which we will check in on occasionally.

Officers stopped a car on Bethel Avenue due to an inoperable brake light. After the driver provided incorrect identifying information, officers removed the driver and passenger from the vehicle for further investigation. A subsequent search turned up a rifle, handgun and nearly a gram of suspected crack cocaine. The driver, a 53-year-old man, and passenger, a 19-year-old woman, were both charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and drug charges. The male suspect also had an outstanding warrant out of Blount County for failure to appear on a previous charge of driving on a suspended license.

The victim of a hit-and-run on Walker Boulevard has died. KPD got the call at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2025. The 75-year-old woman was hospitalized and died on Saturday. The investigation revealed that the victim was crossing Walker Boulevard in the crosswalk in front of Northgate Terrace when an unidentified vehicle struck her and drove away from the scene north on Walker Boulevard. The suspect vehicle was described as a silver or white SUV with a black top. The vehicle was possibly a Jeep or Hummer, according to witness statements. Anyone with information concerning the driver or vehicle is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers anonymously at 865-215-7165.

Notes & Quotes

Trump moving too fast for you? A nonprofit, Just Security, is publishing a daily update of legal challenges to various Executive Orders coming from the White House. The tracker was first published on January 29, 2025.

In Memoriam

Herbert Shelton Sanger Jr., longtime attorney for TVA who retired in 1986 as general counsel, died on February 9, 2025, at age 88. After a 25-year career at TVA, Mr. Sanger transitioned to private practice, partnering with Wagner, Myers & Sanger, a Knoxville-based legal firm.

Attorney Charlie Wagner wrote: “Nancy and I were greatly saddened to learn of Herb’s passing. He was my mentor and boss at TVA, and we were partners in private law practice for many years. Herb’s commitment as an attorney was excellence and to be the very best. It was a privilege to be Herb’s colleague for many years.”

Mr. Sanger leaves his wife of 66 years, Rita Baumgartner Sanger, along with their four children and their families. The full obituary is here.