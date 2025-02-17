Join us daily as we navigate through the HEADLINES that are defining our times, illuminating the complexities and challenges we face as a society and some that seem incredible.

World headlines:

The Munich Security Conference is contentious

Vice President JD Vance gave a volatile speech during the conference’s first day, causing a retaliatory speech by German’s expected new chancellor, Friedrich Merz. A solution to the war between Russia and Ukraine is a focus.

Congo’s second largest city overrun by rebels

M23, an African militia, overran the Bukavu, a town of 1.3 million. Bukavu, the capital of the South Kivu Province, is a city located in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The rebellion has killed at least 2,000 people in eastern Congo and stranded at least 350,000 people who are without shelter, according to the U.N. and Congolese authorities. On Friday, the rebels claimed to have seized a second airport in the region, in the town of Kavumu outside Bukavu.

National headlines:

Helicopter in D.C. crash may have malfunctioned

Details are coming from the investigation into the crash of the Black Hawk helicopter and the American Airlines plane. Although it is confirmed the helicopter was flying at an altitude too high for the area, it appears from the preliminary investigation the pilots may have not been aware as the altimeter on the helicopter may have been malfunctioning.

The Pentagon makes own lists of cuts for DOGE

Expecting Elon Musk’s team to arrive at the Defense Department, the Pentagon is working to circumvent DOGE’s proposed cuts with some of their own, specifically weapons they have wanted to eliminate.

Federal probationary workers fired

The administration is aiming to cut up to 10% of the federal workforce and the firing of all federal probationary workers began last Thursday and Friday, the total number is incalculable at this time. According to reports, the firings affected more than 3,000 people at the U.S. Forest Service, more than 1,000 at the Department of Veterans Affair, and 405 in Homeland Security. All federal agencies are to report their totals by Tuesday evening. Here is the official DOGE site for your own research: https://doge.gov/.

State headlines:

Tennessee has 9.5 billion increase in infrastructure improvements

Tennessee needs at least $77.7 billion worth of public infrastructure improvements during the five-year period of July 2023 to June 2028 — a $9.5 billion (14%) increase from the year before — according to a new report by the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations (TACIR). What is included: here.

Governor Lee proposes Summer Food Service Program

The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) announced the Lee Administration’s new proposed investment of $3 million to provide a $120 one-time payment to eligible children in SNAP and TANF households in underserved or unserved counties identified by the Summer Food Service Program. The proposal must be approved by the Tennessee General Assembly,

Local headlines:

Knox County proposes to buy recycling facility

The facility has had several issues among which is being fire prone and in debt for back taxes.

The proposal is for the county to take over two locations for a potential county-wide facility. The agreement has to be approved by Knox County Commission.

KPD riding above the crowd

In December, the Knoxville Police Department used grant money to purchase two horses, Wagonner and Phyl, chosen for their size and calm disposition including their background with the Mounted Patrol International.

KPD has two goals with their new equine friends. The horses’ height will help the officers see above the crowds and the horses’ disposition will allow the people to come up and meet them.

