At Covenant Health, we bring more heart to more places. That means more locations, advanced treatments and expert physicians. It’s about more than just making it easier to get the care you need. It’s about putting our heart into caring for yours, providing the best outcomes, and getting you back to everyday life, faster. More heart in more places – for you.

As East Tennessee’s leader in cardiac services, Covenant Health Heart Centers provide expert care to more than 107,000 heart patients throughout our region each year. Our network of nine hospitals and 25 cardiology practices offers the latest advances in cardiology, including cardiac imaging, interventional cardiology, cardiovascular surgery and rehabilitation.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Covenant Health is a community-owned, healthcare enterprise committed to providing the right care at the right time and place. Covenant Health is the area’s largest employer and has more than 11,000 caregivers, clinicians, and dedicated employees and volunteers.