Up-and-down Tennessee, an inconsistent stop-and-go team, managed to be bad and good in the same game.

That’s an understatement. The Vols switched from dull, listless, drowsy and defenseless to great.

OK, you are probably right, they were better than that – maybe awesome or some degree of fantastic. Vandy was clearly shocked. And stunned.

The crusty Commodores, up by 13 at intermission, couldn’t match the second-half outburst and went down, 81-76, Saturday at Food City Center. Zakai Zeigler was Exhibit A of the Tennessee transformation. He was scoreless in the first half and poured in 22 in the second.

Ziggy offered a scrubbed version of what happened.

“We had some mistakes early in the game … the way we started, we can’t do that … in the locker room, Coach Barnes said some things … I feel like that lit a fire under us … we knew we had to come out with a different type of energy.”

For public consumption, Rick Barnes said “We were awful. I can’t remember how many times I heard our guys on the bench yelling, ‘We’ve gone over that. We’ve gone over that.’ I can’t explain it. I wish I could. We weren’t good.”

Barnes told the team “This time of year you either wilt or you grow. Which are you going to do? You’re going to be in games like this the rest of the year. We’re disappointed where we are, because our goal every year is to try to contend for an SEC championship. We know that’s gone.

“But it’s a mindset … there are teams that would love to be where we are … there are teams that really want to make a run at a national championship. And if we’re going to be one of those teams …”

Barnes played a trump card. He said some simply don’t respect the Volunteers.

“We heard that,” said Ziegler. “We all looked at each other and it was like … we got to show everybody (the need to) respect us more … we’re going to earn our respect right now.”

And they did.

Defensive intensity made a remarkable difference. Vandy hit 55 percent in the first half and dropped off to 35. Tennessee rebounding was suddenly different. The Vol offense had an awakening. They shot an unbelievable 65.4 percent in the second half. With the outcome to be decided, they hit seven in a row.

Vanderbilt never surrendered. Guard Jason Edwards hit three threes when it was almost time to load the bus. He finished with 24 points. Big and bulky Jaylen Carey had 18 points and seven rebounds.

Ziggy’s 22 led the winners. It was an attractive collection – three of four from behind the arc, four slashing layups, five of six free throws. He contributed eight assists, including a crucial one for a Jahmai Mashack late three from the corner.

Ziggy made the clinching goal in the closing seconds after a strategic timeout. Barnes called the play – take it to the rim.

Chaz Lanier had a good game, 21 points, nine of 16 accuracy, eight rebounds. Igor Milicic scored 10, Mashack and Jordan Gainey nine each. Mashack fought for six rebounds.

The coach said Felix Okpara was terrific. He said he loved Chaz. He said as bad as Z was the first half, he was the difference in the second half. Barnes got that right.

Vandy jumped on the Vols in the early minutes. From 11-10 it went on an 18-7 run and the rout was underway. It twice led by 16. It was up 44-31 at the rest stop. That 44 was the worst half of the season for Tennessee.

Ziggy reduced the deficit to 10 with 11:39 to go. Lanier put the Vols up 57-55 with 8:56 remaining. The Commodores were ahead at 70-69. Ziggy answered. The game was over with most of three minutes to go because the Vols refused to fold.

“The second half just proves how important mindset is,” said Barnes. “That’s what the message was at halftime. We better change our mindset right here, right now, in terms of everything we’re wanting to do. Playing more aggressive, playing quicker, doing things that we talk about.”

After the game, Barnes talked about “way too many defensive breakdowns and how Vandy owned the paint the first half and how the Vols gained control of the backboards.

“The script kind of flipped in terms of being more aggressive.”

Barnes said Vanderbilt is a really good team.

“I think they’re an NCAA (tournament) team, as well-coached as any we’ve played all year.”

Another good one is on the Saturday schedule, Texas A&M at College Station. The up-and-down Vols will need to be up.

