The KAPA Kitchen’s Biggest Yard Sale Ever is Saturday, September 27, 8 a.m.- noon at 9032 Cross Park Drive.

Proceeds to benefit The KAPA Kitchen Food Pantry, a life-changing bridge for patients experiencing food insecurity while helping them navigate their healthcare.

Come by and take advantage of a huge sale with lots of unique items; you never know what you’ll find! If you have items you would like to donate, contact Kandice Baker at kbaker@knoxvillemedicine.org or call (865) 531-2766

In addition, KARM will have a donation trailer on site Sept. 26 & 27

The KAPA Kitchen Food Pantry is in desperate need of supplies for those in need. Many businesses around town, like Karns Nutrition, have already started food drives for the KAPA Kitchen by hosting a donation barrel at their location.

If you are interested in helping us with a food drive, email kbaker@knoxvillemedicine.org. A KAPA Kitchen donation barrel at your place of work or worship!

KnoxTNToday is partnering with Knoxville Academy of Medicine Foundation as they work to serve East Tennessee! Learn more about the mission outreach of Knoxville Academy of Medicine Foundation: here.

