YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley has been serving women and their families in East Tennessee since 1899. Over the next several periodic articles, we will overview the services provided.

YWCA’s Victim Advocacy Program (VAP) provides lifesaving services for victims and survivors of domestic violence. VAP is a non-shelter program that includes safety planning, danger assessments, court accompaniment, assistance with filing Orders of Protection, community education, support groups, and connecting clients to community resources. Bilingual and culturally specific advocates are available. Advocacy services are offered in Anderson and Knox counties. The YWCA is an on-site partner at the Anderson and Knoxville Family Justice Center. You can also find advocates at the Oak Ridge YWCA office and in the community.

Child Welfare Domestic Violence liaisons work with the Department of Children Services (DCS) and families involved with DCS to facilitate best practices and enhance safety, stability, and well-being for children and families at the intersection of domestic violence and child welfare services. Child Welfare Domestic Violence liaison services are offered in Anderson, Knox, Roane, and Loudon counties. Liaisons provide preventative services. Referrals must come from DCS.

