Week 4 of high school football offered some close games and some upsets. Knoxville Grace Christian upset a Silverdale team by almost the same score as Silverdale won the contest last year. Jace Ballard scored four touchdowns for the Rams in the 45-24 victory.

The other scores from the East Division are posted on the TSSAA Website (choose week). Here are some of the more local East Division scores.

Alcoa 35, Knoxville West 0

Anderson Co. 63, Heritage 19

Bradley Central 24, Farragut 10

CAK 40, Oneida 0

Coalfield 65, Oakdale 0

Gatlinburg-Pittman 50, Knoxville Fulton 18

Gibbs 49, Morristown East 7

Hixson 20, Loudon 19

Jellico 20, Sunbright 14

Karns 24, Clinton 21

Knoxville Carter 37, South-Doyle 30

Knoxville Central 41, Campbell Co. 0

Knoxville Grace 45, Silverdale 24

Lakeway Christian 35, Knoxville Webb 34

Oak Ridge 33, Dobyns Bennett 7

Oliver Springs 44, Wartburg Central 0

Powell 47, William Blount 16

Science Hill 35, Bearden 0

Scott 42, Austin-Ease 6

Union County 29, Cumberland Gap 19

West Ridge 35, Hardin Valley 18

News and Notes

TSWA/USA Today high school football state rankings can be found at 5StarPreps.

Rivalry Thursday and Friday this week will be Webb at Grace on Thursday, September 18, and Harriman at Rockwood on Friday, September 19.

