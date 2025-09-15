Second Harvest’s Allergy-Friendly Pantry Initiative (AFPI) is a move to increase access to allergy-friendly alternatives for products commonly containing one or more of the Top nine food allergens: peanuts, tree nuts, milk, eggs, wheat, soy, fin fish, shellfish, and sesame. We are working towards at least one food allergy-friendly pantry in each county within our 18-county service area.

Why is this needed? 33 million Americans have food allergies, and that includes 5.6 million children. 21% of children with food allergies live in households with low food security. Many people with dietary restrictions will opt out of receiving food assistance because they either aren’t getting what they need or believe that they won’t.

You can help by starting an allergy-friendly food drive or by designating your financial gift to AFPI.

Information provided by Kara Hunkele, Marketing and Digital Media Coordinator for Second Harvest.

