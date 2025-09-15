Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) to discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ We are choosing Google News as a source leading to many other media outlets for versions of each daily headline.

World headlines

World: Latest World headlines at Google News World.

United Nations: Latest UN News.

National headlines

National: Latest U.S. headlines at Google News US .

Sports: Latest in NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, Soccer, NASCAR, & more sports at Google Sports.

Entertainment: Latest in Movies, Music, TV, Books, Arts, Design, Celebrities at Google Entertainment.

Science: Latest in Environment, Space, Physics, Genetics, and Wildlife, at Google Science.

Congress: In session with two committee meetings. See today.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

U.S. Supreme Court Follow the decision of the top court here.

State headlines

TN Government meetings: Follow the latest here.

Tennessee Entertainment for all: The TN Vacation website here links visitors to any region of Tennessee with up-to-date venues and performances for all ages and preferences.

Great Smoky Mountains Travel Keep up to date on the TN/NC park Basic Information, Visitor Centers, Park Closures and Alerts, Parking Tags, Camping, Hiking, and general Visit Planning, all here.

Local headlines

Compassion Coalition’s annual fundraising luncheon The luncheon is Tuesday, September 16, noon- 1 p.m. at Cokesbury Church’s Epworth Hall, 9919 Kingston Pike. This year’s theme, Rooted in Relationship, honors the enduring partnerships and shared mission that have united our community in service, compassion, and faith. Tickets and registration here.

Gay Street Bridge The City of Knoxville has provided updates on the bridge, scheduled to open in less than four months. Read and listen here.

Reagan Day Gala The Knox County Republican Party is hosting the Reagan Day Gala on Friday, September 19, 7 p.m. with keynote speaker, Senator Marsha Blackburn. Doors open at 5:30. Tickets here.

Truman Day The Knox County Democratic Party is hosting Truman Day Dinner on Friday, September 26, 6 p.m. at Bridgewater Place, 205 Bridgewater Rd, 37923 with featured speaker former governor Steve Beshear. Tickets are almost sold out here.

Ijams Nature Center Ijams has programs, activities, and events for all ages on a weekly basis, and almost every day. Check their Calendar of Events here.

Weather: Sunny and warm According to the National Weather Service, today will be sunny, with a high near 86. Tonight’s forecast is partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Knoxville/Knox County Planning Commission: The Planning Commission meets the second Thursday of each month. Find agenda, minutes, and information here.

Public Safety Personnel: Keep up with the latest news from Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department- City of Knoxville, and Rural Metro Fire.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.