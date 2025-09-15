Last week’s New England Journal of Medicine reported two major studies confirming the powerful benefits of the flu vaccine — especially for those over 60 (I still dislike the word “elderly”).

Researchers followed 466,000 adults over two flu seasons to evaluate the high-dose flu vaccine. A quick science refresher: this version contains four times the amount of flu virus antigen — the part of the virus that teaches your immune system to fight it — compared with the standard vaccine. This higher dose is necessary because, as we age, the immune system becomes less responsive.

Striking results

The findings were impressive:

24% lower risk of hospitalization from flu or pneumonia

8% fewer hospitalizations from heart failure or heart attack

That second number surprises many people — but it makes sense. Severe infections like flu (or Covid and RSV) put extra strain on the heart, forcing it to beat faster and work harder. Preventing the infection prevents that stress.

Who should get it

The flu shot is recommended for everyone over 6 months of age; yet, in 2024, fewer than half of U.S. adults received the vaccination. Rates were even lower among children. With hospitalization and death rates highest in adults over 60, this is the group that most urgently needs protection.

My choice — and my advice

I’ll be getting both the flu and Covid shots this season — and I encourage you to do the same. The benefits are clear, the risks are minimal, and staying healthy means I can keep getting my thinning gray hair trimmed for years to come.

Dr. Charlie Barnett is a contributor at KnoxTNToday for a weekly column, DocTalk, providing his expertise on health and wellness management.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.