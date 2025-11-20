James A. Haslam II celebrated his 95th birthday with a small gathering in the atrium of the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. School board member Katherine Bike was there and posted: “We had the most joyful celebration today – a perfect tribute to a legacy that has shaped UT, Knoxville and generations of Vols.

“Mr. Haslam’s vision, generosity and lifelong commitment to education and community continue to inspire all of us who work and learn in the building that bears his name. What an honor to celebrate this remarkable milestone together.”

“Big Jim” Haslam graduated from UT in 1952 with a degree in business. He played football for Gen. Robert Neyland and went on to found and grow Pilot Corp. and Pilot Travel Centers LLC, both headquartered in Knoxville. In 2006, he and his wife, Natalie, made a $32.5 million gift to the university. Haslam received the University of Tennessee Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2009. Info here.

Beth Phillips Wins TEDC Honorary Life Member Award

Beth Phillips was awarded the TEDC Honorary Life Member Award at the Tennessee Economic Development Council Fall Conference held October 22-24 in Knoxville, Tennessee. The award is given to an economic development professional who has made significant contributions to the industry.

Phillips has held leadership positions with the Tennessee State Planning Office, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and with the UT Center for Industrial Services, where she served for 15 years, most recently as economic development director.

A longtime resident of Knoxville, she holds an undergraduate degree in marketing and transportation from the University of Georgia and an MBA from the University of Tennessee.

Beth is proud to have led the development of the Tennessee Certified Economic Developer program, the state’s professional training program for economic development practitioners, and a model for state-based economic development training across the country. The program has trained over 500 participants, and 45 economic development practitioners in Tennessee have earned their professional certification.

Rhonda Lee to run for judge

Knox County Commissioner Rhonda Lee has announced her candidacy for judge of General Sessions Court in the 2026 election. Incumbent Judge Andrew Jackson VI has announced his retirement from the bench.

Lee was elected to the commission from District 7 in 2022, replacing the term-limited Charles Busler. She is a lawyer who lives in Powell, Tennessee. On the commission, she has allied with Andy Fox from South Knoxville to sponsor national-issue resolutions, the most recent one honoring the late Charlie Kirk.

Barry Beeler of Greenwell Drive, Knoxville, and Buddy Burkhardt of Kirkland Way, Powell, have named campaign treasurers to run in the Republican Primary for the District 7 seat. The primary is May 5, 2026, and the general election is Thursday, August 6, 2026. Potential candidates may get information from the Knox County Election Commission.

Lori Humphreys gets ‘change maker’ award

Lori Humphreys, vice president of Child Care Services at the YMCA of East Tennessee, was honored as one of three inaugural recipients of the Bright Start Tennessee Network Change Maker Awards. The statewide awards program, launched by Tennesseans for Quality Early Education (TQEE), honors dedicated and visionary leaders for their impact on the lives of Tennessee’s youngest learners and families.

Surprised during the Align: Early Childhood & Family Policy Summit on Monday, November 17, 2025, in Nashville, recipients of the award are recognized for going above and beyond to advance early childhood care and education systems through one or more of the three Bright Start domains: early learning, health/mental health, and family supports.

In her nomination, Lori’s colleagues described her as:

“A steadfast, passionate champion for young children.”

“A leader who pairs bold vision with thoughtful, detailed implementation.”

“The first person we call when we need insight or guidance on anything child care.”

Choice Health Network announces team additions, promotions

Choice Health Network has added two new employees and promoted four in its Knoxville and Chattanooga offices.

Dustin Fowler has joined as chief strategy officer, a newly created role to support target market growth opportunities and optimization of its existing operations in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Upper Cumberland and Memphis. Fowler holds a master’s degree and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Lincoln Memorial University and a certificate of healthcare strategy from Harvard University. Prior to joining Choice Health Network, Fowler was a consultant for healthcare performance improvement with Berkeley Research Group. He is past president and treasurer for SoKno Pride in Knoxville.

Erika Puzanov, AG-ACNP-FNP, is the primary medical provider for the Chattanooga Clinic, focusing on HIV care and prevention. Puzanov has served as a nurse practitioner specializing in HIV care since 2022 following 12 years of service caring for patients in emergency departments and intensive care units. She holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from East Tennessee State University and a master’s degree in nursing in acute care adult gerontology and family nurse practitioner from Southern Adventist University in Collegedale, Tennessee.

Lindsey Richesin has been named vice president, client services. She holds a bachelor’s degree in social work with a dual major in psychology and a master’s in social work with a concentration in organizational leadership, both from the University of Tennessee. She was hired in 2012 as a Ryan White case manager and has held several different roles at Choice Health Network over the past 13 years before her recent promotion.

Jessica Tullos has been named vice president, compliance and 340B. Tullos holds a bachelor’s degree in social work from the University of Tennessee and a master’s in social work from Boston University. She previously was senior director of compliance and 340B and joined Choice Health Network in 2017 as a medical case manager.

Michael Lott, LPN, has been promoted to Chattanooga area regional director.

Phoenix Martin has been promoted to harm reduction manager. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee.

Notes & Quotes

Round Up for Veterans: Now through December 1, guests at participating Pilot travel centers can round up their purchase or donate $1, $3, or $5 to support the Call of Duty Endowment, which helps veterans transition into high-quality civilian careers. Pilot is also contributing $250,000 to the cause. Since 2019, Pilot and its customers have donated more than $5.2 million, funding over 8,000 veteran job placements.

