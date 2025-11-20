Last week concluded on Friday, November 14, with 1,232 new documents added to the property records. Included in those were 267 loans recorded as trust deeds with a cumulative value of $88.57 million. Five were for amounts of $1 million or more. The largest loan of the week at $10 million, was funded by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee. The other high-value loans are outlined below:

Property sales accounted for 175 of the transactions. The total value of the warranty deeds was $67.58 million, including seven properties priced at $1 million or more. Three of the high-value transfers involved commercial properties. The most expensive transfer of the week included two adjoining properties on Asbury Road in the Forks of the River Industrial Park. Construction Product Recycling LLC sold the Duracap Asphalt Paving company property at 2517 Asbury Road to APAC-Atlantic Inc. for $2.04 million.

The Casey’s General Store property at 2835 Schaad Road was another sale last week. Boghani Properties LLC sold a 50% interest in the property to Daveck Properties and a 50% interest to a private trust. The total proceeds from the sale were $1.91 million.

In the third commercial transfer, a private party sold a 29.65-acre plot of land at the corner of Majors Road and Coppock Road in the Gibbs community. Mesana Investments LLC purchased the property for $1.5 million.

The year-to-date comparison chart has been updated as of November 14, 2025:

