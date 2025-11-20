’Twas the week before Thanksgiving, and Knoxville was decked from stem to stern in local shops and pop-ups to help you get in the holiday mode a little early. Whether it’s getting ahead on your gift list or you can’t wait to start bingeing your Christmas favorites, there’s a new pit stop to make on almost every exit of I-40 this weekend as Rocky Top starts to feel its first flurries of the season of giving.

A Christmas Carol – Clarence Brown Theater (November 20 – December 20, multiple showtimes) There will be plenty of chances over the next month to see the cast and crew at Clarence Brown put on this production. Still, it’s crucial to get it on your radar before tickets inevitably become harder to come by. One of the proudest traditions of the Knoxville theater community should come as no surprise: our own interpretation of the timeless Charles Dickens story.

TableTopKnox – Kern’s Food Hall (November 20, 6 – 9 p.m.) Dust off the old gameboard, hone your skills with a competitive crowd or sit back and sip while you learn to play. This game event highlights role-playing games like Dungeons & Dragons in a social setting for all skill levels and play intensities. All appropriate materials will be supplied, and a ticket of entry costs just $15.

National Bird Show – Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center (November 20, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.) Bird experts rejoice, as the classic convention of aerial creatures returns to Rocky Top for its 77th consecutive year! Congregate with experts in the field, and even some natives of it, as winged creatures from across the world are celebrated in the nestled green hills of Knoxville. Items for sale and for observation will be abundant in these convention halls all day. Register by clicking the link embedded above!

Knoxville Flea Market – Knoxville Expo Center (November 21 – 23, multiple times). One of Knoxville’s most extensive and comprehensive markets returns right in time for the holiday season! Get some early gift shopping done with items like clothes and household goods available, as well as surplus items, cosmetic merchandise, and other perishable items perfect for that Thanksgiving get-together. With over 275 vendors and over 20 years of occupation, it’s difficult to leave the market empty-handed.

Knox-Out – Golden Gloves Arena (November 22 – 23, multiple times) Put up your dukes and flex your joysticks as Knoxville’s wholesale fighting game competition returns to “Ace” Miller Golden Gloves Arena this weekend. The third annual Knox-Out event features classics like Street Fighter and Wii Boxing, as well as modern favorites that have permeated gaming culture over the past few decades. Food trucks and vendors will be available in between rounds!

The Retropolitan Craft Fair – Mill & Mine (November 23, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.) Over 50 local vendors and artisans will bring their displays of creativity to sell to patrons in one of Knoxville’s most lively and lived-in concert halls! Come shop for everything from clothing and jewelry, household items, and even decorative and fashion-forward items for a shopping experience that tackles personal use while able to knock a few items off of your Christmas list as well.

Elf in Concert – Knoxville Civic Auditorium (November 23, 3 p.m.) Join Buddy the Elf (Will Ferrell) as he embarks on his journey to his true home, only to find that its inhabitants are maybe more foreign than the elves at the North Pole he’d been living with since he was accidentally sent there as a newborn. This classic Christmas comedy comes to Knoxville accompanied by a full orchestra, swelling and laughing along with the audience as it brings this family favorite to life.

Watchhouse – Tennessee Theater (November 23, 7:30 p.m.) Our Carolinian neighbors have led the charge in reshaping roots music and its perception in recent years, perhaps highlighted by Watchhouse and their warm, unrelentingly kind tunes that speak to a soul that spans generations. From cafes to concert halls, their rags-to-riches story is the epitome of what their genre is at its core, repurposing it for a generation latching onto its sounds for its authenticity.

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts, and culture in and around his hometown. Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at delahoussaye1267@gmail.com or by text at 865-919-5059 with your story idea.

