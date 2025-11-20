The John T. O’Connor Senior Center invites the community to celebrate the holiday season with a festive lineup of free, open-to-the-public events throughout December. From concerts and performances to crafts and community fun, there’s something for everyone this holiday season!

Deck the Halls! Monday, December 1, 10 a.m. Kick off the month by joining us for a cheerful morning of decorating as we transform the Center into a winter wonderland! RSVP requested. Call 865-523-1135 or sign up at the reception desk.

Holiday Concert from All the Geezer Band, Wednesday, December 3, 11 a.m. Enjoy seasonal classics and spirited tunes performed by the always-popular Geezer Band.

Winter Artisan Craft Fair, Wednesday, December 10, 9 a.m.– 3 p.m. Find unique, handcrafted treasures perfect for holiday giving while supporting local artists, crafters, and makers.

Wendel Werner & Friends Concert, Thursday, December 11, 2:30 p.m. Relax and enjoy an afternoon of exceptional music to lift your spirits, featuring Wendel Werner and special guest performers. This concert is being held in partnership with the Council on Aging and Music for Seniors.

Silver Stage Players: Holiday Hodgepodge 2025, Friday, December 12, 1 p.m. Laugh, sing, and celebrate with the Silver Stage Players as they present their festive variety performance.

Singing Seniors Holiday Concert, Thursday, December 18, 1 p.m. Close out the season with a joyful concert filled with holiday favorites performed by the talented Singing Seniors.

Membership in the O’Connor Center is free and open to anyone 50+. For more information, please contact the John T. O’Connor Senior Center at (865) 523-1135 or info@oconnorcenter.org.

