Prospective college students of all ages are invited to “Pellissippi Preview,” an open house Saturday, November 22, 2025, at Pellissippi State Community College’s Hardin Valley campus.

The free event will take place between 9 a.m. and noon and offer prospective students opportunities to learn about the college’s academic programs, financial aid and scholarships, student support services, study abroad and more.

“This is a great opportunity for prospective students to learn about our academic programs and meet the support teams Pellissippi State has in place to ensure that you succeed on your path,” said Enrollment Services Coordinator Debbie Benedict.

Pellissippi Preview attendees will meet faculty and staff, tour campus studios and labs, learn how to enroll in college and get help with financial aid. All prospective students will be placed in a drawing for a $250 scholarship from the Pellissippi State Foundation.

View the Pellissippi Preview schedule below:

9 a.m.: Check in at the Clayton Performing Arts Center

9:15 a.m.: Welcome to the college

10 a.m.: Program Showcase

11 a.m.: Presentation on Financial Aid and scholarship drawing

A virtual Pellissippi Preview will be available Nov. 25 at 6 p.m.

Visit this link to RSVP for Pellissippi Preview. To request accommodations for this or any campus event, call 865.694.6411 or email accommodations@pstcc.edu.

Pellissippi State Community College is a public community college based in Knox and Blount counties in Tennessee and operated by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The college operates four campuses: Hardin Valley, Blount County, Strawberry Plains, and Magnolia Avenue.

