“Fill the frame with what you like” is sage advice. Sometimes, however, an impact can be made by reducing the subject to a tiny part of the much larger image. A 1960s art style called “Minimalism” reduces the subject to only the most essential elements.

Here, the statement of the small fishing boat against the vastness of the ocean was intentional. The yellow sail and the vibrant colors of the Mozambique Channel (Indian Ocean) off the coast of Madagascar did not hurt this image either.

