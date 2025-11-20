Fourteen months after Hurricane Helene’s winds stripped entire mountains bare, leaving only skeletal trees along Elk Mountain Scenic Highway north of Asheville, the sky decided to answer back.

On the evening of November 11, 2025, social media and my Aurora Alert app lit up with word of a severe G4 geomagnetic storm. Badger was skeptical – Western North Carolina on November nights is, at best, meteor shower country – but the solar data looked too good to ignore. I grabbed my camera and headed to a familiar pull-off high on Elk Mountain, a spot where I’ve shot sunrises and sunsets from for years, now ringed by Helene’s lonely survivors.

Just before midnight, the real show began: towering curtains of emerald and magenta, pulsing and breathing across the sky, crimson bleeding overhead while the stars shone straight through. I stood alone among the broken trees, pressed the shutter once, and knew the universe had just handed us proof that beauty gets the last word.

I am just a native of Fountain City who traded a suit for a camera so I could point it at breathtaking things, but on that ridge, under that impossible sky, I felt — for one quiet moment — that beauty was pointing back.

A few days later, my friend, the poet Philene Alvarado, saw the photograph (which I had temporarily titled “The Helene Trees Meet the Aurora”) and asked if she could try to put words to what she felt. What she sent back left me speechless.

With her permission, I’m proud to share both the photograph and her poem here together for the first time.

SON OF WINTER ~ A true Story about Thomas Mabry

By Philene Alvarado © November 17, 2025

Son of Winter and of Stars,

in the land of snow and ice,

he wandered over the mountains

into the valleys, and back up again

to the highest mountains he could find.

There ~ a dream unfolded before him,

such as never was before ~ until this night.

Aurora Borealis came charging

into this primeval landscape,

in a magnificent energy of

highly charged particles from the Sun.

They collided upon Earth’s Atmosphere,

presenting its beauty

in layer upon layer of shimmering curtains,

arcs, and pulsing gemstone colors.

Son of Winter was ready to capture it all,

and he did it so well, in the silence

and mysterious darkness of the night.

The depth of the bands of color

seemed to be like an ethereal plane

halfway to Heaven ~ but visible on Earth.

The lonely trees left standing

from the ravages of Helene,

the cyclone that devastated

lands and its people –

appeared swathed in the glimmering

robes of the Auroras.

All the while the stars shone

in their assigned places.

Such is the life of the Universe

Such is the life

of the Son of Winter and Stars,

Thomas Mabry,

Photographer Extraordinaire.

Photograph © 2025 Thomas Mabry @honeybadgerimages – All Rights Reserved

