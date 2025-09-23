Do you think a skilled nursing, long-term care community is not a fun place to be? Our Island Home residents had a fun outing — first enjoying a tasty meal at Golden Oak Buffet, then exploring the Oak Ridge Science Museum. A day filled with food, friends, and new discoveries.

Don’t forget to tee off at the 6th Annual Hillcrest Healthcare Foundation Golf Tournament on Monday, October 13, 2025!

Register, donate, or support here.

Lavonda Cantrell is the director of marketing & communities for Hillcrest Healthcare and the vice president of The Hillcrest Healthcare Foundation. She can be reached at lcantrell@hillcresthc.com/.

