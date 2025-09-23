The Church of the Good Shepherd had a team led by Rector Rev. Dorrie Pratt visit the Young-Williams Animal Center on Saturday, September 20. The goal was to bless all the 300+ animals with the simple prayer — “May you find your forever home and be blessed.”

As The Church of the Good Shepherd does annually, they will have a Blessing of the Animals service on Saturday, October 4, at 9 a.m., on their front lawn, 5409 Jacksboro Pike, Knoxville, 37918 . This will be a short service to accommodate the needs of a range of animals’ attention spans (from furry and scaly to feathery), and they will also serve Pup Cups at the service.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.