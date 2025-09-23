On Saturday, September 27, the Inskip neighborhood will come alive with color, music, and community spirit on Saturday, September 27 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. as Cattywampus Puppet Council and Statewide Organizing for Community eMpowerment (SOCM) team up with Inskip Elementary for We Are Inskip: Hear Us Roar!

The celebration will begin at 11 a.m. with neighbors gathering at the school for a parade line-up, followed by a lively New Orleans-style walking parade at noon.

Families, students, and community members are invited to join the procession, which will showcase student-created art, giant puppets, flags, and other larger-than-life creations.

Participants can pick up art pieces to carry, or even create their own, before the parade sets off around the perimeter of the school. The parade route will end on the back lawn, where the festivities will continue with a free community block party.

From noon to 3 p.m., the block party will feature live performances from Candela, bringing salsa, cumbia, bachata, and merengue to the stage, along with hip-hop artists from the Good Guy Collective and the high-energy beats of DJ Drewskii.

Food trucks will be available while families explore a community resource fair, enjoy interactive art and play activities, and take in aerial circus performances. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to relax and enjoy the afternoon.

Parking will be available at Inskip Elementary and throughout the neighborhood, though attendees should plan to arrive before noon, when roads will briefly close for the parade.

