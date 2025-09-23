Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) to discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ We are choosing Google News as a source leading to many other media outlets for versions of each daily headline.

State headlines

TN Government meetings: Follow the latest here.

Tennessee Entertainment for All: The TN Vacation website links visitors to any region of Tennessee, featuring up-to-date venues and performances for all ages and preferences.

Great Smoky Mountains Travel: Keep up to date on the TN/NC park Basic Information, Visitor Centers, Park Closures and Alerts, Parking Tags, Camping, Hiking, and general Visit Planning, all here.

Local headlines

Tune It Tuesday, hosted by Knoxville-Knox County Emergency Management Agency for weather radio programming. KEMA is joining the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and Lowe’s for Tune It Tuesday, a statewide weather radio programming event happening today (9/23/25) from 4-7 p.m. at Lowe’s N. Knoxville, 6600 Clinton Hwy. Emergency management personnel and partners will be assisting community members with programming new or existing NOAA Weather Radios. A limited number of Midland NOAA Weather Radios will be available, first-come, first-served, courtesy of the Tennessee Valley Authority. In addition, TEMA is providing free batteries for weather radios, while supplies last.

Jazz on the Square. Market Square Mall offers entertainment every Tuesday night from 7-9 p.m. on the outdoor stage. Bring a chair or blanket, or sit on the patio of one of the fine restaurants along the square. Jazz On The Square happens every week in September, weather permitting. Presented by the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra in partnership with the city of Knoxville Department of Special Events.

Preschool Story Time: A free weekly Tuesday preschool program, 10-11 a.m. at Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum, 2649 Boyds Bridge Pike, 37914. Engaging stories, nature exploration, hands-on gardening, crafts and other activities that nurture the youngest gardeners and their grownups is offered April- October.

Master gardeners September events: On Sept. 24 from 11 a.m.-noon a Zoom presentation on how to become a Knox County Master Gardener volunteer. Burlington Branch Library launches “The Local Chapter” author series spotlighting local and regional writers. October 24, 1 p.m. – Michelle Shocklee, author of The Women of Oak Ridge, Appalachian Song, and Count the Nights by the Stars will speak.

Volunteer Forester Program: 6 p.m., TBD. Free. Info: Trees Knoxville at 865-333-0924. This four-week certificate program offers a unique opportunity to learn about trees from industry professionals. Week 1: How to Plant a Tree, demonstration and hands-on activity, followed by a discussion of the best locations to plant trees. Melissa Hinten, Trees Knoxville’s executive director, and Kasey Krouse will co-lead this session. Register online.

Jackie’s Dream to open at Covenant Health Park In early 2026, Jackie’s Dream, the popular soul food restaurant currently located on Woodland Avenue in North Knoxville, will move to Covenant Health Park, the eatery’s owner and the stadium’s leasing agent announced. One of Randy Boyd’s favorites, he happily recruited Jackie’s Dream to the new stadium.

Ijams Nature Center: Ijams offers programs, activities, and events for all ages on a weekly basis, and almost every day. Check their Calendar of Events here.

Weather: Mid 80s with a slight chance of rain According to the National Weather Service, today we have a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with partly sunny skies and a high near 87. Tonight’s temps will be in the mid-60s.

Knoxville/ Knox County Planning Commission meets the second Thursday of each month. Find agenda, minutes, and information here.

Public Safety Personnel: Keep up with the latest news from Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department- City of Knoxville, and Rural Metro Fire.

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

