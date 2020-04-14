Ijams’ natural delights reflect a family passion

When Harry “HP” Ijams and Alice Yoe Ijams bought 20 wooded acres along the Tennessee River in South Knoxville in 1910, they were thinking in terms of a bird sanctuary and a natural playground for their children. They had no idea that their home site would become a sanctuary for nature lovers and a playground for people of all ages by the end of the century.

And they surely never expected their property to act as a retreat for Knoxvillians chafing from the bonds of self-isolation during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic. But that’s what Ijams Nature Center has become.

“Ijams is a really special place for Knoxville,” says Amber Parker, Ijams’ executive director. “I always think of it as Knoxville’s backyard.

“It is a place where people can come – maybe they don’t have a backyard or maybe they need more area to roam or really they just want to connect with nature in some way, and we provide that for them. So it’s really critical that this space is there during such a stressful time because people need the solace that they get from being in nature even more now than ever.”

HP was an illustrator and an ornithologist. Alice was an avid gardener. While he created his bird sanctuary, she planted gardens and grew flowers that she sold to a local florist.