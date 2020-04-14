Property transfers down in short week

I hope you all had a happy Easter weekend! It was different than any other that I can remember but sweet in its own way.

As is typical, the number of recorded deeds reflects the shortened workweek, recording 180 property transfers and 372 loans.

Property transfers equaled $40.8 million with no property transfers over $1 million. Of the 372 loans, two refinance loans just over $1 million were the highest. The highest was between Faris Properties 2 LLC and Regions Bank for $1.05 million, using the office complex at 6311 Kingston Pike as collateral.

The second-largest refinance was also loaned by Regions Bank. Forrester Family LLC refinanced the property at 3010 Henson Road for $1 million. The building, located just off Middlebrook Pike, is currently home of Aztec Candle and Soap supplies.

My staff and I would like to send out a huge THANK YOU to all the essential workers that are keeping the economy going and keeping us safe. There are many people working under stressful conditions, helping in ways that we don’t even realize, and they deserve our thanks. And, please support your local small businesses in whatever ways you can.

Nick McBride is Knox County register of deeds.