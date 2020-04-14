Fighting Fear: Dealing with the emotions of the pandemic

If hard times, challenges and change are a normal part of life, why are so many of us struggling with fear and anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic?

John Kupfner, MD, a psychiatrist with Peninsula Behavioral Health, says it’s rare for everyone across the nation to be experiencing negative change at the same time. To make matters worse, no one is sure when this crisis will end.

“There’s not a message in the media so far that everything is going to be okay,” he says in a press release. “There’s public fear and paranoia at a level I’ve never seen before.”

And social isolation can make matters worse.

“For the first time in America we’re watching people walk around with masks on. I see images of that in China. I’ve never seen that in America,” Kupfner says. “It definitely sends a message that this is alien and more dangerous than anything we’ve faced before. That level of paranoia and fear increases adrenaline flow, and that exacerbates most psychiatric chronic conditions.”

Kupfner offers advice for making peace with the chaos of the pandemic:

In a world that seems out of control, focus on things in your life that you can control.

Take care of yourself with proper nutrition, adequate sleep, exercise and exposure to sunlight.

Keep a regular and predictable schedule, including a normal sleep-wake cycle.

Use technology for support. Call a friend or family member, or use video conferencing with tools like Facetime, Zoom and Skype.

Remind yourself that the pandemic isn’t permanent. “Life will return to normal. This, too, shall pass.”

Mental health centers remain open to help those in crisis, and Peninsula Behavioral Health is accepting new patients. For counseling and other mental health resources, visit PeninsulaBehavioralHealth.org or call 865-970-9800.

Quotables

Mayor Indya Kincannon has extended the city’s Safer at Home Order, which keeps non-essential businesses closed and discourages groups of more than 10 people. “Medical and public health professionals tell us that social distancing is working. By keeping these restrictions in place, we save lives and set the foundation for economic recovery.”

Gov. Bill Lee has extended his previous executive orders through April 30 with this new order: Executive Order No. 27 – Extending Previous Orders

Sen. Richard Briggs, MD, posted information on getting a coronavirus test in Knox County: Call your primary care doctor or, to find out which walk-in clinics offer tests, call the Knox County Health Department at 865-215-5555. The information line is open 9-5:30 weekdays and 10-2 on Saturday and Sunday.

Judy Pierce Tharp of Halls posted: “I’m feeling really proud of myself … I got my first mask made and it only took me four days! First, I had to find my sewing machine. Then, I had to clean off a place on my table to set it up. It had been so many years since I had used it that I had find the instruction manual so I could figure out how to wind a bobbin and thread it the right way. After a refresher course on using the machine and a little practicing, I finally have a mask to wear … if I ever decide to leave my house!”

Diane Ravitch, in a webinar for Education Week said, “I predict that when school resumes – and it probably won’t be until September in most places – teacher-bashing and public-school-bashing will be definitely out of place. The billionaires who have been funding the anti-public-school campaign for the past decade might even have the decency to find other hobbies.”

Shannon Herron at Dogwood Arts says: “We will be making a formal announcement concerning Southern Skies by the end of the week. We are working with our production team and booked artists to make a plan.”