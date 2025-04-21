This isn’t about breaking medical news – it’s practical advice on what to expect and how to receive the best possible care when visiting the emergency department (ED)

Bring an updated medication list

Always bring a current list of your medications or, better yet, the actual bottles. Yes, your medications might be somewhere in the health system’s computer – but so are five years’ worth of outdated prescriptions. Avoiding medication errors starts with you. Carry device information

If you have any implanted medical devices – such as a pacemaker, defibrillator, heart valve or insulin pump – carry the device ID card or documentation with you. Use ambulances responsibly

Don’t call an ambulance for non-emergencies like nausea, joint pain or rashes. Arriving by ambulance does not mean you skip the line – you’ll still be triaged and if not life threating, back to the waiting room. Misuse ties up ambulances, making them unavailable for true emergencies. Pick the right time

If you must go because of an acute illness, the best time is the early morning hours between 6-10 a.m. Waiting time is minimized and all hospital services are available. Expect to wait hours if you go between noon and midnight. Respect nurses’ time

Nurses are overwhelmed. Requests like adjusting your TV or fluffing your pillow may seem harmless but can become irritants when they’re trying to manage serious medical cases. Heart patients: Bring an EKG

If you have heart disease, keep a small laminated copy of your most recent EKG with you. It can save both time and money during your visit. Expect a lot of typing

Yes, the staff will likely spend more time on computers than with you. That’s because insurance rules dictate: “If it’s not documented, it didn’t happen.” Documentation takes hours – but it’s mandatory. Stay in the room

Don’t loiter in the hallway showing your impatience. If asked to return to your room and you don’t comply, security may get involved. It’s uncomfortable for everyone.

Illness or injury is never a Disney experience – but mutual respect and preparation can turn an ER visit into a more efficient and effective encounter. The best outcomes happen when patients and staff work together.

Dr. Charlie Barnett is a contributor at KnoxTNToday for a weekly column, DocTalk, providing his expertise on health and wellness management.