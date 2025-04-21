Knox County Rescue (KCR) has a “couple” of divers they’re happy to have on the 14-person water dive team, couple being the operative word here. Dive Team Capt. Eric Romines says: “… They’re the kind of divers you want by your side – skilled, calm under pressure and always ready to jump in when needed.”

These two have literally jumped into life together. Today’s Our Town Heroes are a couple of volunteer divers – the husband-wife team of Matt Willis and Brittany Crocker. She’s 33, a Knoxville native, and he’s 41, born in St. Louis. This coming June 16th will be their seventh wedding anniversary.

Capt. Romines added: “… They’re both great assets to our team and have a tremendous amount of experience. They are usually the ones who step up and make things operate smoothly.”

In addition to the hours of training with the team, Brittany has been part of three water recovery operations and Matt five. “Sometimes it doesn’t even require diving to get the body, but the water is usually low to zero visibility, so we rely a lot on signal communication with each other,” she says. “You just wanna do a good job for them (the families) and get their person back if you can.”

And for the record, Brittany is one of only two women on the KCR water team.

Brittany attended college at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia, Missouri. In 2014 she earned her undergraduate degree in journalism and in 2016 her master’s in journalism. While studying for her advanced degree she decided to pick up the sport of fencing again – a forgotten hobby – and there she met Matt, who was helping teach the club sport. Things clicked. And here we are today.

Brittany has packed a great deal into her years since college.

After returning home from Missouri she was hired by the Knoxville News Sentinel where she worked for five years (January 2016 to May 2021) as a reporter. She covered the Department of Energy in Oak Ridge for two years and then handled features, investigations and general assignments, which included KCR dive team recoveries, stirring her interest in KCR. More about this later.

She then joined the U.S. Navy Reserve in August 2021 and still serves as a lieutenant (junior grade). In 2024 she was honored as the Reserve Junior Public Affairs Officer (PAO) of the Year. She was stationed at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, for most of 2024 and part of her accomplishments included directing installation crisis communications as the Incident Management Team’s public information officer. “My 12-month tour was the most challenging and rewarding year of my career. I learned so much, and I know I’m a more confident, competent PAO from the experience,” she says.

Today she is the manager of media relations, content and engagement at Piper Communications, helping plan and execute communication strategies for advanced energy businesses.

Crocker also served as a public affairs non-commissioned officer in the Missouri National Guard (June 2011 to August 2021). While there she was deployed to Cuba and that’s where she became a PADI Rescue Diver. Now her diving resume includes additional certifications in open water, advanced open water, public safety diver, night diver, full facemask and dry suit diver.

During her four years at the News Sentinel, she covered several KCR responses to bodies in the water and watched from the shore as the divers did their work. “I remember watching the divers on the boat, looking for people and thought I’d rather be doing that – being active and helping, having a broader impact, so I wanted to become a diver. Then I went to Cuba and decided when I got back, I’d join KCR.”

In 2021 she convinced Matt to join her at KCR and they’re still there.

In addition to diving here, they have been in some exotic waters including Cuba, Aruba, the Turks and Caicos Islands, Hawaii and Mozambique. Matt has certifications as in PADI open water, advanced open water, night diver, public safety diver, drysuit diver and full facemask diver. He is scheduled for his rescue diver certification course. Both are working toward master diver certification and an instructor certification to teach public safety diving.

Matt has worked in restaurants and as a welder, here and in Missouri. In 2019 he applied to Knox County Schools as a school security officer (SSO). After finishing the academy, he was assigned to Dogwood Elementary School where he has been for six years. He loves it, and the Dogwood students, staff and faculty love him.

Dogwood Elementary is in South Knoxville with a student population of approximately 600 students and 100 staff. “My main job is to focus on any active shooter situation and school security,” he says. “I open the door for anyone wanting to come in. I deal with a lot of minor issues too … kids fighting. Nothing too serious. Kids being kids.”

Matt does have a backup if needed – the school resource officer (SRO) at South Doyle Middle School is close by. Matt’s there Monday-Friday of course and also works a few school events – the carnival, art shows, open houses and the annual Halloween party.

Away from their jobs and volunteer work, they stay busy. She boxes to ease the stress. At home she enjoys gardening and the veggies, raising chickens in what she calls “our urban homestead” and Matt is working on becoming a beekeeper.

“Life is a great and we love living here,” he says.

“We enjoy everything together and we also work well together when we’re diving,” Matt says. “It’s always nice that we have that extra interest in keeping each other alive in the water.”

A great couple – in and out of the water.

If you have someone you think we should consider featuring, please email him at the link with his name or text him at 865-659-3562.

