World headlines:

Pope Francis dies at 88, day after Easter. Pope Francis, the world’s first Latin American pope passed away after weeks in the hospital, yet appearing yesterday to bless millions from the Vatican in his wheelchair.

Meetings may decide future of U.S. in Russia/Ukraine war. U. S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Ukrainian and European leaders to outline steps toward peace between Russia and Ukraine. However, another meeting is expected in London, and Rubio implied the meeting may determine if the U.S. continues to involved.

National headlines:

IRS shakeups at the top: IRS has third leader in a week: Gary Shapely was confirmed acting commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service just days ago, but the appointment did not go through the proper channels: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. So, Shapely is dismissed and Bessent’s deputy, Michael Faulkender, will be the new acting leader of IRS.

Dennis the Menace has passed away. Actor Jay North, who played Dennis the Menace in the 1959 sitcom, passed away a week ago following a battle with cancer. The former childhood actor many of us remember was 73.

Keep up with Congress Congress is on recess until May as no meetings are scheduled except one on April 30.

Stocks still volatile: Follow the stock market: Market Watch

State headlines:

Tennessee’s budget is $60 billion. The Tennessee General Assembly approved a $60 billion budget last week. Lawmakers put $4M of state funds toward local health departments to offset cuts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and $78 million for local hospitals.

The national cuts to the state’s funding also caused diversions of previously proposed funding for some of the governor’s initiatives: $60 million fund to help first-time homebuyers eliminated and money going toward preserving the Duck River reduced.

Two Tennessee BBQ spots named best. Cheapism compiled a list of the “best hole-in-the-wall BBQ joints” across the U.S. Two in Tennessee that made the cut: Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous in Memphis and Delauder’s in Gatlinburg.

Local headlines:

Weather: possible rain or partly sunny, but definitely hot. According to the National Weather Service, Afternoon showers are possible today with a 40 percent chance or a 60 percent chance of remaining partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chances increase for showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. with a low of 61. Tuesday continues with a high chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high of 77.

Jeopardy has Knoxville contestant. Knox Box Karaoke owner Harold Goldston III will be a contestant on Jeopardy during the week of April 21.

The Museum of East Tennessee sports a baseball exhibit: Home Runs and Home Teams: A History of the National Pastime in Tennessee shares baseball’s history in Tennessee from the first Black and multi-racial baseball team to the women who played professionally while men were fighting in World War II. Open until Sept. 28, daily hours to view the exhibit are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays.

