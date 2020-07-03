Hospitals back masks

Knoxville-area healthcare organizations Covenant Health, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare and University of Tennessee Medical Center released this statement Thursday:

We support the decision made by the Knox County Board of Health regarding the required wearing of masks in public places where social distancing is difficult. We agree with ongoing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization which says that wearing a mask can limit the spread of COVID-19. However, wearing a mask alone is not sufficient to provide protection and should be combined with measures such as physical distancing and hand hygiene.